Lina Al-Hathloul: 'My sister lives in Hell every day'

Lina Al-Hathloul, sister of the imprisoned Saudi activist, Loujain Al-Hathloul, said she was terrified about her safety as she is currently on a hunger strike and her family is unable to contact her.

Lina Al-Hathloul said that her sister’s main demand is to be able to have regular contact with her family, adding: “She is the only inmate who was blocked from contacting her relatives. The prison guard always tells her it is a general policy which does not only affect her. But when she talks to other detainees, it is clear they are allowed to have calls.”

The Independent quoted Lina Al-Hathloul as saying that the prison authorities “are punishing her (Loujain) and her family. We need the support of the international community. She has been in prison for almost two and a half years.”

Reuters reported that the Saudi activist, who has been detained since 2018 because of her demand to allow women to drive in the kingdom, went on a hunger strike since last Monday.

The campaigner’s sister stated: “Loujain should not be having to go on hunger strike to get basic rights. It feels like we are just waiting to mourn her. The world has a duty to save her and not forget her while she languishes in prison.”

She added: “Loujain is on a hunger strike but we do not have any news. I am very scared and anxious. It has been more than 48 hours of nobody answering from the Saudi authorities to let us know if she is okay. My parents who are inside Saudi Arabia are contacting the prison and state security regularly.”