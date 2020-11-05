Libya’s interior minister in Cairo to meet Egypt officials

Interior Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fathi Bashagha arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for an official visit during which he will meet with Egyptian officials, according to media sources in the two countries.

Egyptian pro-government newspaper Youm7 and TV channel Libya Al-Ahrar reported that Bashagha arrived in Cairo for an indefinite visit, during which he will meet with a number of Egyptian officials.

The Libyan TV channel quoted Bashagha stating: “The discussions will focus on common challenges, strengthening security cooperation and joining efforts to fight terrorism and organised crime in a way that preserves the national security of both countries.”

Youm7 confirmed that while in Cairo Bashagha will discuss: “The dismantling of armed militias, the possibility of reintegrating the factions’ elements into the Libyan military establishment and the police forces.”

This is the first visit of the Libyan interior minister to Cairo since he took office in October 2018. The visit follows the conclusion of the two-day meeting of the Libyan Joint Military Commission (5+5).

The Libyan Joint Military Commission includes five representatives of the legal Libyan government and five members of General Khalifa Haftar’s militia, with the purpose of discussing mechanisms for implementing a permanent ceasefire in Libya

A round of Libyan talks was launched under the auspices of the United Nations on 26 October, via video conferencing, while the direct meeting will be hosted by Tunisia on 9 November.

