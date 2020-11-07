Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Former Saudi intelligence chief: Biden to disappoint Palestinians

November 7, 2020 at 2:52 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, US
Saudi Prince Turki Al-Faisal, former Saudi ambassador to the US and former director of the Saudi Intelligence Services on April 27, 2009 [MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images]
Saudi Prince Turki Al-Faisal, former Saudi ambassador to the US and former director of the Saudi Intelligence Services on April 27, 2009 [MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images]
 November 7, 2020 at 2:52 pm

Former Chief of Saudi Intelligence Services Turki Al-Faisal has announced that if Joe Biden becomes US president, he will disappoint Palestinians regarding their struggle with Israel, Al-Arabiya news website reported on Thursday.

Speaking at the Beirut Forum in Abu-Dhabi, Al-Faisal conveyed that Biden would not cancel Trump’s measures taken in support of Israel, such as recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“I think that if Biden becomes president, he would not backtrack from the Abraham Accords,” referring to the Israeli normalisation deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

READ: ‘If you care about Israel, vote for Trump,’ Israel settler chief says

He stressed: “What is worrying to me is that the Palestinian brothers and friends would be disappointed if they thought that Biden would be different from Trump.”

At the same time, Al-Faisal underscored Biden’s pledge that he would change Trump’s policy regarding the US withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear deal.

The UAE’s perfidious normalisation plan with Israel - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

The UAE’s perfidious normalisation plan with Israel – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Categories
Asia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineSaudi ArabiaUS
Show Comments
Show Comments