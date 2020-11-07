Former Saudi intelligence chief: Biden to disappoint Palestinians

Former Chief of Saudi Intelligence Services Turki Al-Faisal has announced that if Joe Biden becomes US president, he will disappoint Palestinians regarding their struggle with Israel, Al-Arabiya news website reported on Thursday.

Speaking at the Beirut Forum in Abu-Dhabi, Al-Faisal conveyed that Biden would not cancel Trump’s measures taken in support of Israel, such as recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“I think that if Biden becomes president, he would not backtrack from the Abraham Accords,” referring to the Israeli normalisation deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

He stressed: “What is worrying to me is that the Palestinian brothers and friends would be disappointed if they thought that Biden would be different from Trump.”

At the same time, Al-Faisal underscored Biden’s pledge that he would change Trump’s policy regarding the US withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear deal.