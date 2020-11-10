Iran FM calls on Gulf states to resort to dialogue post-Trump era

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has called on Gulf states to resort to dialogue for the sake of the region's prosperity, saying, "Trump is leaving, and we and our neighbours will remain".

"Betting on outsiders to provide security is never a good gamble," Zarif wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, adding: "We extend our hand to our neighbors for dialog to resolve differences".

"Only together can we build a better future for all," he concluded.

The Iranian foreign minister issued his call after Democratic nominee, Joseph Biden, was elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement signed between world powers and Iran, and reimposed harsh economic sanctions which had previously been lifted under the agreement.

