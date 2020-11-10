Iran reveals an underground missile city

Iran has revealed a secret underground missile base used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Aerospace Force.

The base, which looks like an underground city with a network of long tunnels, included Iranian-designed, liquid-fuelled, medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) dubbed Emad.

This is not the first time that Iran has revealed the presence of underground missile bases with images of secret tunnels and moving mobile facilities, as well as storage areas and launch halls, appearing five years ago.

The Russian Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper reported that it is not known whether the tunnels are capable of withstanding a nuclear attack, but they should withstand the use of conventional ammunition.

READ: Iran suffers currency crisis due to US sanctions