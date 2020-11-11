Turkey DM reiterates support for Azerbaijan

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar yesterday reiterated his country's support for Azerbaijan until the full restoration of all lands occupied by Armenia.

The Turkish defence minister made the remarks shortly after Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia signed an agreement to end the military conflict over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Akar hailed Azerbaijani's victory, saying Baku's determination has led to the liberation of territories that had been occupied for 30 years.

He stressed that Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan during the fulfilment of the agreement's terms, including the ceasefire, returning all occupied lands to Azerbaijan, and providing calm and peace in the region.

However, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the deal "unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people".

