Taliban calls on Joe Biden to adhere to Doha peace agreement

Afghanistan's Taliban movement on Tuesday urged US President-elect Joe Biden to abide by the peace agreement signed in Doha between the movement and the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump last February.

The movement said in a statement that "the Doha agreement is an excellent document to end the war and achieve a better future for both countries", affirming its commitment to the pact.

"The withdrawal of all American forces from Afghanistan would be in the interest of both peoples and countries," it continued.

"The new American president and the future administration must be vigilant about circles promoting for war as well as individuals and groups who seek to perpetuate the war and keep America mired in conflict, in order to achieve their personal interests and control power," it added.

