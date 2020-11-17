Iraq PM facing off attempts to obstruct early elections

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said yesterday that his government is facing "attempts" to obstruct the holding of early parliamentary elections in June, Anadolu reported.

The prime minister's media office said in a statement that Al-Kadhimi told the heads of the country's official bodies that while the Iraqi transitional government aims to hold early elections by June 2021, some "parties" are trying to put obstacles before the government's efforts.

"There are great challenges facing Iraq, and we are making efforts around the clock to overcome them and put the country on the right path," he added.

Last October, the Iraqi parliament approved a new law dividing the provinces into multiple districts to give opportunities for independent representation.

