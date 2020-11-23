Israel arrests deputy director of Jerusalem Waqf

Israeli police yesterday arrested Sheikh Najeh Bkirat, deputy director of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Council, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency said the occupation's police forces arrested Bkirat from his office in the Directorate of Legal Education, Preaching and Guidance of the Islamic Endowments Department near Bab Al-Silsila (Chain Gate) in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Bkirat was arrested by occupation forces on 28 October and banned from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for six months.

Over the past couple of years Israel has intensified its campaign against Palestinians living in Jerusalem, not least officials representing them, who have been detained on numerous occasions.

