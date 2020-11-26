Azerbaijani parliament slams French senate's resolution

Azerbaijani parliament on Thursday slammed a resolution by the French Senate urging the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as "a republic", Anadolu Agency reports.

"This step of the French Senate does not fit into the commitments undertaken by France within the global strategy on the EU foreign and security policy, including documents on the territorial integrity of countries consistently adopted since 2016 by the EU Council," the parliament said in a statement.

The statement stressed that such a republic has not been recognised by any country.

"The implementation of the provisions of this resolution has the potential to make a crushing blow to the EU and its Eastern Partnership program," it added.

The parliament underlined that one of the main reasons for the "unresolvedness" of the nearly three-decade long Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was that the states that played the role of international mediator in peace negotiations, in particular France, "didn't call the aggressor [by] their name, didn't differentiate between the occupier and the occupied."

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group — co-chaired by France, Russia and the US — was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but to no avail.