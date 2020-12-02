France FM calls for return to Iran nuclear deal, condemns Houthi attacks

The French Foreign Ministry has reiterated its desire for the US and Iran to return to the nuclear deal and stated that attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis in Yemen are against international law.

According to the Saudi news site Al-Arabiya, a spokeswoman of the French Foreign Ministry said: "We are following the situation between America and Iran with concern because it carries risks to regional security." She added: "The Iranians echoed our call for restraint, and no one there called for immediate retaliation."

The spokeswoman spoke on the Iranian nuclear deal and the possibility of the new US administration under President-elect Joe Biden and Iran returning to it, saying: "The Vienna Agreement is essential so that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon." She stated the ministry's view is that the deal should be expanded in order to stop the development of Iran's nuclear programme.

The ministry also reportedly condemned the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen and its attacks on Saudi Arabia, calling those attacks a violation of international law and proxy acts on behalf of Iran.

Since the launch of Saudi Arabia's war against the Houthis in Yemen in 2015, the Houthis have conducted numerous attacks into the neighbouring kingdom and have damaged bases, oil sites and civilian areas with missiles. The latest such attack took place last week on an oil facility in the coastal city of Jeddah, which the militia claimed responsibility for.

France has condemned the Houthis and their attacks on Saudi Arabia multiple times, and was one of the countries that accused Iran for being responsible for the major attack on a Saudi Aramco oil facility in September last year. It also sent its own experts to the kingdom to investigate that attack.

READ: Was Iran really behind the attack on Saudi Aramco facilities?