Russia to produce covid vaccine in Algeria, says diplomat 

December 9, 2020 at 9:56 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Coronavirus, Europe & Russia, News, Russia
A nurse prepares to inoculate volunteer Ilya Dubrovin, 36, with Russia's new coronavirus vaccine in a post-registration trials at a clinic in Moscow on September 10, 2020. - Russia announced last month that its vaccine, named "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space in 1957, had already received approval. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya research institute in Moscow in coordination with the Russian defence ministry. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
A nurse prepares a coronavirus vaccine at a clinic in Moscow, Russia on 10 September 2020 [NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP/Getty Images]
Russia is ready to produce a coronavirus vaccine in Algeria, Russian Ambassador to the North African country, Igor Belyaev, announced yesterday.

"Russia is ready to cooperate with Algeria to design a vaccine on the local level," Belyaev told Sputnik, adding that he had discussed the matter with the Algerian health and pharmaceutical industry minister.

Belyaev pointed out that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) was offering  "various forms of cooperation, including direct acquisition, technology transfer, joint production and participation in the third phase of the trial."

"These are the forms of cooperation which we offered to the Algerian side," he added.

Russia's so-called "Sputnik V" was registered in August as the world's first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus. It was developed by the Russian Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology with support from the sovereign wealth fund. It is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials.

There are a total of 2,515,009 people infected with COVID-19 in Russia, 44,159 of whom have died, and 1,981,526 others have recovered, according to the US Worldometers.

