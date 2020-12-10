Turkey denounces seizure of vessel in Libya by Haftar's forces

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday has strongly condemned the seizure by General Khalifa Haftar's forces of a Turkish cargo ship, stressing that targeting Ankara's interests in Libya will lead to serious repercussions.

The ministry announced in a statement that the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Haftar had seized the Turkish ship Mabrouka, which was flying the Jamaican flag, and operated by a Turkish company and crew members, off the coast of the city of Marsa Susa. The ministry noted that the vessel was confiscated and fined after detaining its crew.

The statement added: "We strongly condemn the incident and we shall take the necessary steps to ensure that the ship resumes its planned trip," while explaining that Haftar's forces are still carrying out "hostile" activities at a time when the political process between the Libyan parties to the conflict is progressing under the auspices of the United Nations (UN).

The statement continued: "Targeting Turkish interests in Libya will lead to serious repercussions. We remind once again that those forces will be considered legitimate targets."

Interception of the Turkish vessel

This comes as Haftar's militia earlier announced the seizure of a Turkey-owned commercial vessel while transporting medicines to the Libyan city of Misrata, for allegedly "not complying with instructions," reported Anadolu Agency.

Spokesman for the LNA Ahmed Al-Mesmari confirmed in a statement posted on social media platforms that the Mabrouka ship had been seized.

Al-Mesmari also claimed that the vessel had been confiscated after entering a restricted area and not responding to warnings, adding that it was transferred to Ras Al-Hilal port.

The spokesman stated that the ship's crew, consisting of nine Turks, seven Indians and an Azerbaijani national, are currently subject to investigation for "violating maritime regulations and laws."

READ: Erdogan 'uncomfortable' with Libyan ally's visits to France and Egypt

Al-Mesmari also indicated in statements to Al-Hadath TV channel that "a Turkish ship carrying medicines to Misrata entered a restricted area," adding that the eastern forces directed warning calls to the vessel but did not receive any response.

He continued: "After that, we approached the ship with boats and went aboard, where we found shipments of medicines on its way to Misrata."

Al-Mesmari also confirmed: "The captain of the ship did not follow the appropriate procedures and entered a restricted area without permission," adding that the ship was not carrying weapons.

The vessel carries medical cargo

Anadolu Agency quoted reliable sources indicating that the Turkish vessel was subject to routine procedures like any other ship in the region, remarking that it is not usual to seize a vessel in this manner.

Reuters quoted a Turkish source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleging that: "The ship was carrying medicines and other medical products from Egypt to Libya and is expected to be released soon."

The source added: "Patients who urgently need medicines that the ship is supposed to deliver are waiting in Libya. It is clear that the vessel is not carrying weapons or anything else, which makes its seizure illegal."