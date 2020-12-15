Iran: US move against Turkey shows addiction to sanctions

The latest US move against Turkey is yet another display of its "addiction to sanctions and contempt for international law," Iran's foreign minister said today, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We strongly condemn recent U.S. sanctions against Turkey and stand with its people and government," Javad Zarif said on Twitter, using the hashtag "#NeighborsFirst."

Tehran's criticism came after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

The sanctions, coming under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), target Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB), including its head Ismail Demir and three other officials.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the SSB knowingly engaged in a significant transaction with Rosoboronexport, Russia's main arms export entity, by procuring the S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

"The sanctions include a ban on all US export licenses and authorizations to SSB and an asset freeze and visa restrictions on Dr. Ismail Demir, SSB's president, and other SSB officers," he added.

Turkey has vehemently denounced Washington's decision, with top officials reaffirming Ankara's determination to achieve its defence industry goals.