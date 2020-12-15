Lebanon president hails UK military support

Britain has been "substantially" assisting and supporting Lebanon's army and security forces following the Beirut explosion in August, the Lebanese President Michel Aoun said yesterday.

"The United Kingdom is playing important roles in training the Lebanese army, officers and members of the security forces, and building police stations," Aoun added during his meeting with the British Ambassador to Lebanon, Chris Rampling, and the Middle East Chief Adviser to the UK Defence Minister, John Lorimer.

He added that UK aid had supported Lebanon's "education sector and economy during the coronavirus crisis, burden of the Syrian refugees, and following the Beirut sea port explosion."

The Lebanese leader said he was hoping for his country "to overcome the difficulties it is currently going through," calling on the international community "to exert some effort to help in restoring the country's economy."

The UK's military assistance to Lebanon was reported to have included building 41 watchtowers, 38 advanced military centres and 13 mobile control systems along the country's land borders.

