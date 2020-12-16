Greece increases military spending by 57% due to tension with Turkey

Greece has increased its military spending by 57 per cent (5.5 billion euros), following rising tension with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece also intends to modernise its old fleet of F-16 fighters and increase the number of its forces by 15,000.

Greece plans to finalise the purchase of 18 French Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft and purchase new frigates, helicopters and drones, as announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday.

"Within a few days, the deal on the acquisition of 18 Rafale-type jets from France will be signed here in Athens," the prime minister revealed.

Read: Greece welcomes US sanctions on Turkey