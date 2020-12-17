175 irregular migrants held off Turkey's western coast

A total of 175 irregular migrants planning to cross into Europe were held in western Izmir province of Turkey, the provincial coastal guard reported on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The coast guard in a statement said they received information regarding the whereabouts of the irregular migrants, who were located in a private boat off Sigacik gulf of the Aegean province.

The boat was halted by the Turkish Coast Guard units where irregular migrants were detained; they were then referred to the provincial migration office.

Also, a human-trafficking suspect was arrested by authorities.

Turkey: Coast Guard rescues migrants pushed by Greece