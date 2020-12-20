Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Hamas slams UAE over pro-Israel statements

December 20, 2020 at 2:38 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine, UAE
(L-R)UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and US President Donald Trump, wave on the South Lawn of the White House after they participated in the signing of the Abraham Accords where the countries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognize Israel, in Washington, DC, September 15, 2020. - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates arrived September 15, 2020 at the White House to sign historic accords normalizing ties between the Jewish and Arab states. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
(L-R)UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and US President Donald Trump, wave on the South Lawn of the White House after they participated in the signing of the Abraham Accords in Washington, DC, September 15, 2020 [SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images]
 December 20, 2020 at 2:38 pm

Palestinian group Hamas on Sunday accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of supporting Israeli occupation in violation of Palestinians' rights, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Statements made during visits by some Emirati officials to the [Israeli] occupation went over the line and reflect unlimited UAE support to the settlement and occupation," Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said on Twitter.

Such statements also confirm "UAE involvement with the occupation against Palestinian rights and the interests of the peoples of the region," he said.

READ: Israel, between the cold of Egyptian peace and the warmth of Emirati normalisation

During recent visits to Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, a number of Emirati and Bahraini officials made statements showing support for Israeli policies.

This September the UAE, along with Bahrain, signed a controversial US-brokered agreement with Israel to establish diplomatic relations. Following their normalization deal, a host of bilateral agreements were signed between the two countries.

The normalization deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.

Categories
Middle EastNewsPalestineUAE
Show Comments
Show Comments