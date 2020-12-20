Lebanon police clash with students protesting tuition fee hike

Students clashed with riot police in Lebanon during furious protests against tuition fee hikes at top university, The New Arab reported.

Tear gas was used to disperse the students, who were attempting to approach the main gate of the American University of Beirut (AUB).

Students fought back by hurling water bottles and other objects at the riot police blocking the way.

In a "student day of rage", the protestors chanted anti-government slogans, and demanded affordable education. Later on, students vandalised banks and set fire to dumpsters until security forces pushed back.

The protests come in response to AUB and the Lebanon American University (LAU)'s decision to base their tuitions fees on an exchange rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

The move has sparked fears that other universities could raise their tuition fees, leading to a potential exodus of students from private institutions, whilst publicly funded universities remain at breaking point.

The Lebanese pound has lost up to 80 percent of its value over the past year, as the country is mired in the worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.