Israel detains 3 Palestinians who infiltrated military base, stole ammunition

The Israel Border Police arrested three Palestinians who infiltrated an Israeli military base and stole ammunition, RT reported on Wednesday.

According to Israeli TV Channel 20, RT revealed that the Israel Border Police confiscated motorcycle, mobile, wireless communication equipment and night lamps used by the three Palestinians.

The Israeli TV channel disclosed that the Israel Border Police spotted three people who broke into the military base and stole ammunition from the training area.

It also reported that they were detained after leaving the military base with the ammunition, stating that the three Palestinians are in their twenties and thirties and from Hebron.

