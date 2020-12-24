Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel detains 3 Palestinians who infiltrated military base, stole ammunition

December 24, 2020
Israeli border policemen in Jerusalem's Old City, on 8 April 2020. [GALI TIBBON/AFP via Getty Images]
The Israel Border Police arrested three Palestinians who infiltrated an Israeli military base and stole ammunition, RT reported on Wednesday.

According to Israeli TV Channel 20, RT revealed that the Israel Border Police confiscated motorcycle, mobile, wireless communication equipment and night lamps used by the three Palestinians.

The Israeli TV channel disclosed that the Israel Border Police spotted three people who broke into the military base and stole ammunition from the training area.

It also reported that they were detained after leaving the military base with the ammunition, stating that the three Palestinians are in their twenties and thirties and from Hebron.

