Qatar informs UN Security Council that Bahrain fighter jets violated its airspace

Qatar announced on Thursday that it had notified the United Nations (UN) and the UN Security Council that four Bahraini fighter jets violated its airspace, flying over its territorial waters on 9 December.

Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Alya Ahmed Bin Saif Al-Thani sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the current Chairman of the UN Security Council Jerry Matjila that included an official notification from Doha of the violation, reported the official Qatar News Agency.

The Qatari official affirmed Qatar's keenness to exercise the utmost restraint, while maintaining its full right to respond to any violations and take the necessary measures to defend its borders, maritime boundaries, airspace and national security.

The Qatari ambassador also expressed her highest condemnation of such breaches violating Qatar's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security. Bahrain has increasingly contributed to the breaches by participating in the blockade and the illegal measures against Doha.

Al-Thani stated: "This is not the first time Bahraini fighter jets violate Qatar's airspace."

Qatar conveyed in its letter to the UN body that: "The recurrence of these incidents indicates Bahrain's disregard for international obligations in a way that cannot be tolerated."

Doha called on the Bahraini authorities to refrain from repeating these provocative and irresponsible acts and abide by the UN Charter, international law, the international agreements and the rulings of the International Court of Justice.

Qatar also called on the UN to take the necessary procedures to put an end to these violations in order to maintain international and regional peace, security and stability, according to the same letter.

This announcement comes one day after the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed there are no political obstacles to resolving the Gulf crisis. He revealed that the recent reconciliation discussions were held with Saudi Arabia only, but Riyadh represented the rest of the parties to the crisis.

Since 5 June, 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a land, air and maritime blockade on Qatar, allegedly for its support of terrorism and relations with Iran. Doha denies these accusations, considering them: "An attempt to undermine the country's sovereignty and independent decision."

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah announced on 4 December that: "Relentless efforts have been made to reach a final agreement to resolve the Gulf conflict," in a manner that guarantees the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia welcomed the Kuwaiti announcement at the time, while the position of the other boycotting countries – the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt – remained relatively ambiguous.

Arab and international political circles expect that during the next Gulf summit next month, a document of principles to lay new foundations for Qatari reconciliation with the four boycotting countries, or with Saudi Arabia alone as a first step, will be signed.