Egypt: No agreements made to end Gulf blockade of Qatar 

Kuwait's mediation efforts to reach reconciliation between countries blockaging Qatar and Doha has yet to result in any final decisions, Egyptian presidential spokesperson, Bassam Radi, announced yesterday.

Radi told local Sada Al-Balad that the Arab countries had previously stipulated a number of demands which Qatar must meet to end the blockade, "If Qatar responded to those demands with a sincere desire and strong political will, there will be something else," he explained.

"Egypt's policy is based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs," the official stressed.

Radi's statements came hours after a recent visit by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Egyptian capital of Cairo, during which he met with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

On 5 June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar, accusation the latter of funding terrorism. Doha denies the accusations. The four countries have put forward 13 conditions to lift the blockade, but Doha has repeatedly said it would not accept a dialogue with preconditions, adding that they must respect Qatar's sovereignty.

