Brother of Israel soldier held in Gaza calls on Erdogan to help return him

Brother of Israeli soldier Oron Shaul, who it is believed is being held captive in Gaza, has called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to help return him, RT reported yesterday.

According to RT, Israel's i24 said that Shaul's brother entered the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv and called on Erdogan and the Israeli government to return the corpses of Israeli soldiers, including his brother which had been held in Gaza since the 2014 Israeli onslaught on the Strip.

Hamas has said it captured Shaul along with Hadar Golden during their participation in the Israeli offensive on Gaza, when the occupation state killed more than 2,260 Palestinians, including hundreds of children and women.

While Israel officially announced the death of the two soldiers, Hamas has repeatedly hinted they are alive along with other Israelis held as prisoners of war after illegally entering the besieged enclave.

Calls on Turkey to help release the soldier come as reports reveal that Ankara is working on reforming its relations with Israel after the normalisation agreements reached between the occupation state and a number of Arab states.

