Jordan consumes 320 tonnes of expired hummus, 12 containers of mouldy sesame paste

Jordanians have unwittingly consumed 320 tonnes of expired hummus and 12 containers of mouldy sesame paste between 2016 and 2018, the Jordanian Integrity and Anti-corruption Commission has recently revealed.

RT news website reported on Wednesday that the commission confirmed that the spoiled hummus and sesame paste had entered the country in 2016 and were consumed before 2018.

The report indicated that the rotten hummus and mouldy sesame paste arrived in Jordan by the end of 2016, and were found to be unfit for human consumption after being tested.

The commission found that the sesame paste shipment was illegally exposed to a certain chemical process for treatment, after it was discovered by the Agriculture Ministry and the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation.

The commission affirmed that the shipments had all sold in the Jordanian market, however, they should have been returned to the country of origin.

