British mum-of-three dies following liposuction in Turkey

A 38-year-old British social worker and mother-of-three, Abimbola Ajoke Bamgbose, died in August after buying an overseas package deal for treatment in Turkey, PA News Agency reports.

Her husband, Moyosore Olowo, is now suing the firm and the surgeon for £1 million ($1.36 million), claiming medical negligence, and proceedings have been issued in the Turkish courts.

Olowo is warning others over the risks of health tourism.

Olowo told the PA News Agency: "She was the backbone of the family.

"My wife was an excellent mum. My son has special needs and she was a calming influence on him."

Last October, a Northern Irish man died and two of his friends were left critically ill after a dental treatment trip to Turkey.

Turkey has a large medical and dental tourism industry – from teeth whitening to organ transplants and heart surgery – and in 2017 up to 700,000 people visited the country for medical procedures and operations, according to the Istanbul International Health Tourism Association.