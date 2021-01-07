UK appoints new envoy to Yemen

The British government has appointed Richard Oppenheim as its new envoy to the Saudi-based, UN-recognised Yemeni government.

Oppenheim currently serves as the deputy head of the UK's Riyadh mission, a post which he has held since 2018, promoting relations between the UK and Saudi Arabia and supporting British interests in the kingdom.

He will be replacing Michael Aron as British ambassador to Yemen in July according to a press release on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office's website.

Prior to his position in Riyadh, Oppenheim was Commonwealth envoy with previous postings in Japan, Iraq and Oman.

Last week, members of the newly formed Yemen unity government in accordance with the Riyadh Agreement were targeted in a coordinated attack at Aden airport as they arrived from Riyadh. Although no officials were harmed, at least 26 people were killed and 60 injured. Aden is intended to be the Yemeni government's interim capital, whilst the official Yemeni capital Sanaa remains under the control of the de facto, Houthi-led National Salvation Government (NSG) formed in 2016.

READ: Aden airport reopens after deadly attack