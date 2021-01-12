Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel, Bahrain to sign water desalination deal

January 12, 2021 at 11:36 am | Published in: Bahrain, Israel, Middle East, News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Bahraini Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani (R) greet each other with an elbow bump ahead of their meeting at the Prime Ministry Office in West Jerusalem on 18 November 2020. [Israeli Prime Ministry/Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Bahraini Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani (R) greet each other with an elbow bump ahead of their meeting at the Prime Ministry Office in West Jerusalem on 18 November 2020. [Israeli Prime Ministry/Handout - Anadolu Agency]
 January 12, 2021 at 11:36 am

Israel's national water company Mekorot will sign its first deal to provide Bahrain with water desalination technology, Israel Hayom reported yesterday.

The daily newspaper said that the deal would be signed "in the coming days in the Bahraini capital of Manama." While the Hebrew-language newspaper did not provide information about the value of the deal, it was said to be worth "millions of dollars annually."

"The deal will be the first of several deals that will be concluded with Bahrain and the UAE," the news site added, citing Mekorot's CEO Eli Cohen.

The deal comes as a result of normalisation deals between Bahrain, the UAE, Sudan and Morocco, and Israel last year. The agreements were slammed by Palestinians officials.

READ: Bahraini journalist bullied online seeks support from Jewish colleagues

Categories
BahrainIsraelMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments