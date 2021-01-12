PA calls for UNSC to stop Israel's digging beneath Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday called on the Security Council to bear its responsibility regarding Israel's explorations beneath Al-Aqsa Mosque, RT reported.

In a statement, the PA's Foreign Ministry said: "The occupation's digging beneath Al-Buraq Square – the Western Wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is near to Mughrabi Gate – is part of judaisation plans in the area south of the holy site."

The statement stated that the digging reached the area of Silwan, which has been under continuous Israeli aggression and harassment aimed to push its Palestinian residents out.

According to the statement, the PA's Foreign Ministry "strongly condemned" the uprooting of 3,000 olive trees in the neighbourhood of Deir Balluot by Israeli occupation forces, adding that this was an effort to steal the Palestinian farms for settlements to be built in their place.

"We cautiously look at the digging under Al-Aqsa Mosque and consider it as part of the Israeli plans to Judaise Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings."

The PA said that the Israeli occupation is planning to Judaise the whole of "Area C" of the occupied West Bank, which makes over 60 per cent of the region.

READ: 'Israel' is a short story