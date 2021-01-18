Rainwater floods prisoner cells in Israel's West Bank prison

Heavy rainwater has flooded prisoners' cells on Sunday in the Israeli Huwwara Detention Centre located in the occupied West Bank, the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)'s Committee for Prisoners and Freed Prisoners revealed.

Rainwater flooded a number of the prisoners' cells, Al-Mugtama Magazine reported, stating that the clothes of the prisoners and their blankets, mattresses and other personal properties were submerged in water.

The lawyer of the PLO committee, who visited the prisoners, said that the prisoners suffered from extreme cold conditions inside the prison.

The lawyer also confirmed that there are no windows in the cells, that water drains are blocked and that there are insect infestations.

According to the committee, Israel's Huwwara Detention Centre is the worst among Israeli prisons, pointing to the maltreatment and lack of basic needs of the prisoners.

Palestinian prisoners inside this detention centre have called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to urgently visit them in order to reveal to the world the Israeli crimes against Palestinian prisoners.

