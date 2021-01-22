Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt renews state of emergency for 15th time

January 22, 2021 at 4:30 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Berlin, Germany on 18 November 2019 [ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images]
The Egyptian parliament approved yesterday a presidential decree to renew the countrywide state of emergency for another three months, the state-run Middle East News Agency has reported.

This is the fifteenth time that the House of Representatives has approved renewal since the state of emergency was imposed in April 2017. The decree from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi comes into effect from Sunday.

The state of emergency was first declared "to confront the dangers of terrorism and its funding" after twin terrorist attacks on two churches in northern Egypt, which killed 45 people. The terrorist group Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks at the time.

The state of emergency enables the Egyptian authorities to evacuate areas, impose curfews and adopt strict security measures. It also allows the state security agencies to arrest and jail those who violate the measures.

