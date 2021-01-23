Portuguese / Spanish / English

Ronaldo turns down multi-million Saudi advertising deal

January 23, 2021 at 4:18 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Portugal, Saudi Arabia
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow in Russia on 20 June 2018 [Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency]
Portuguese and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has turned down a multi-million advertising offer from the Saudi Arabia tourism authority. According to The Telegraph Sport, the football star was offered €6 million (£5.3m) annually to be the face of the Saudi Arabia as an attractive holiday destination.

The kingdom is due to start a major advertising campaign next month to compliment the "Welcome to Arabia" commercials already running on global television networks.

Faced with widespread international condemnation for its human rights record, Saudi Arabia has been trying desperately to improve its image and establish itself as a major tourist destination in the Middle East.

It is believed that Argentina and Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi, has also been approached by the Saudis. Both Ronaldo and Messi's representatives have refused to comment on the reports.

