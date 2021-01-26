US to help defend Saudi against attacks on its territory

Following an attack apparently launched by the Houthis in Yemen, the US administration said it would help its "partner" Saudi Arabia to defend itself against attacks on its territory, spokesman of the US Department of State Ned Price said on Sunday.

"The United States strongly condemns the latest attack on Riyadh, Saudi Arabia," Price said in the statement which was published on the Department of State's website.

Price pointed out that the US "is gathering more information, but it appears to have been an attempt to target civilians," stressing that "such attacks contravene international law and undermine all efforts to promote peace and stability."

He said that the US is exerting diplomatic efforts to calm tensions in the region, but it would not hesitate to help Saudi Arabia against enemy attacks.

"As we work to de-escalate tensions in the region through principled diplomacy, including by bringing an end to the war in Yemen, we will also help our partner Saudi Arabia defend against attacks on its territory and hold those who attempt to undermine stability to account," Price concluded.

On Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it shot down an air target fired towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The coalition did not give further details, but Saudi media said the target was a missile fired by the Houthis in Yemen.

There was no comment from the Houthi group on the report.