Justice and Development Party: 'Turkey remains the only refuge for the oppressed'

The Turkish Justice and Development Party have announced that: "History is a witness to Turkey's advocacy for human dignity, and its assistance to the Jews when they were fleeing death and facing genocide."

This came in a tweet by the ruling party's Spokesperson Omer Celik on Wednesday, on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In his tweet, Celik explained that the Holocaust is an example of the hatred and hostility that some bear towards others.

He added: "The genocide against the Jews is no less brutal than what is happening today when refugees, including women and children, are left to drown in the sea on their way to Europe while everyone is watching."

The Turkish official explained: "Turkey was a refuge for helpless Jews fleeing death in the past, and today it is still the only refuge for the persecuted fleeing death."

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Turkey has provided international protection to nearly four million refugees, and is still hosting the largest number of asylum seekers worldwide, for the last six years.

On 27 January of each year, the International community commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day in accordance with a resolution issued by the United Nations General Assembly. Turkey was among the countries that submitted the draft resolution in 2005.

