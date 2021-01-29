Saudi Arabia: proposal to remove sword from flag criticised

A proposal to remove the image of a sword from the flag of Saudi Arabia has been criticised on social media. The suggestion was made by Saudi writer Fahd Amer Al-Ahmadi on Twitter. He believes that the image does not match the Kingdom's current policies.

"I suggest removing the sword from our Saudi flag," wrote Al-Ahmad. "First, it doesn't go well in this day and age. Second, it goes against 'There is no compulsion in religion' [a verse of the Qur'an]. Third, removing it will actively show our condemnation of violence and killing claims against our religion."

He added that the Saudi flag had already been changed six times and in two versions it did not bear the image of a sword.

Critics pointed out that the sword represents strength and not violence. "The sword is a symbol of strength and justice and an integral part of the Saudi history," noted Prince Sattam Bin Khalid Al-Saud.

READ: Saudi's grand economic vision has 'credibility gap'