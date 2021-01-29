UN Human Rights Office condemns executions in Iran

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights today "strongly" condemned a series of executions in Iran since mid-December 2020. Those killed include people from minority groups in the country.

In a Twitter post, the UN body said that at least 28 people have been executed since mid-December. "We urge the authorities [in Iran] to halt the imminent execution of Javid Dehghan, to review his and other death penalty cases in line with human rights law," it added.

Dehgan is a prisoner from Iran's Baluch minority and is on death row after being found guilty of political and security offences. According to sources cited by local NGO Iran Human Rights, he is scheduled to be executed tomorrow.

On 31 December, UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a press briefing about an execution in Iran earlier that day. "Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee was executed for an offence he allegedly committed when he was 16 years old," she explained. The execution of such offenders is "categorically prohibited" under international law. "Iran is obliged to abide by this prohibition."

Shamdasani quoted UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet as saying, "We are also dismayed that this execution took place despite interventions and engagement by the UN Human Rights Office with the Government of Iran on this issue."

The spokeswoman noted that there are deeply troubling allegations that forced confessions extracted through torture were used in the conviction of Rezaiee. "And there are numerous other serious concerns about violations of his fair trial rights," she pointed out.

The UN said that it has repeatedly urged Iran to cease "the appalling practice" of executing child offenders. "Nevertheless, we understand that at least 80 child offenders remain on death row."