Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iraq militia threatens to bomb Dubai's Burj Khalifa

January 30, 2021 at 1:26 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News, UAE
Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in downtown Dubai, on 29 March 2018 [AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE / Getty]
Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in downtown Dubai, UAE, on 29 March 2018 [AFP PHOTO/GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty]
 January 30, 2021 at 1:26 pm

A militant group in Iraq has threatened to bomb Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, the SITE Intelligence Group claimed on Wednesday.

On its website, the group reported that the Iraqi militia that launched the drone attack in Saudi Arabian capital last week was planning to attack the Burj Khalifa.

The SITE Intelligence Group claimed that the armed Iraqi militia is affiliated with Iran.

On Twitter, the group wrote: "Alleged group behind drone in Riyadh depicts strike on Burj Khalifa in Dubai."

Following the strike in Riyadh, a statement posted on Twitter pledged that more attacks will be carried out on Saudi Arabia.

Saudi has been a target for the Houthi militias in Yemen, where Saudi is leading a coalition carrying out attacks against the Iranian-backed group.

However, this is the first time that an Iraqi group attacks the Gulf state.

READ: Baghdad bombing sparks global condemnation

Categories
IraqMiddle EastNewsUAE
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments