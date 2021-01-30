Iraq militia threatens to bomb Dubai's Burj Khalifa

A militant group in Iraq has threatened to bomb Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, the SITE Intelligence Group claimed on Wednesday.

On its website, the group reported that the Iraqi militia that launched the drone attack in Saudi Arabian capital last week was planning to attack the Burj Khalifa.

The SITE Intelligence Group claimed that the armed Iraqi militia is affiliated with Iran.

On Twitter, the group wrote: "Alleged group behind drone in Riyadh depicts strike on Burj Khalifa in Dubai."

Following the strike in Riyadh, a statement posted on Twitter pledged that more attacks will be carried out on Saudi Arabia.

Saudi has been a target for the Houthi militias in Yemen, where Saudi is leading a coalition carrying out attacks against the Iranian-backed group.

However, this is the first time that an Iraqi group attacks the Gulf state.

