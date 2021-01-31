Portuguese / Spanish / English

Pandemic claims 35 lives in Libya

January 31, 2021
TRIPOLI, LIBYA - OCTOBER 23: Libyan muslims wearing face masks gather to attend a Friday prayer by keeping social distance after congregational prayers allowed 7 months later due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, at Murad Agha Mosque, in Tajoura district of Tripoli, Libya on October 23, 2020. Murad Agha Mosque is 469 year-old mosque dated to the Ottoman period. ( Hazem Turkia - Anadolu Agency )
Libyan muslims wearing face masks gather to attend a Friday prayer by keeping social distance after congregational prayers allowed 7 months later due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, at Murad Agha Mosque, in Tajoura district of Tripoli, Libya on October 23, 2020 [Hazem Turkia - Anadolu Agency]
The coronavirus pandemic claimed 35 lives in Libya and caused one fatality in Bahrain on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Libya's National Center for Disease Control said in a statement that the COVID-19 sickened 981 people over the past 24 hours, while 1,349 patients recovered.

The country's count now rose to 118,631 cases, including 1,877 deaths, and 98,706 recoveries.

In Bahrain, the Health Ministry said the Gulf state's death tally rose to 373 after one patient had died from the virus, while 655 new infections were registered.

The country's nationwide count now stood at 102,626 cases and 98,160 recoveries.

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 2.22 million lives in 191 countries and regions since December 2019. Over 103 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 56.8 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

