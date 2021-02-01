Lebanon: Security forces dealt properly with Tripoli protests

The Lebanese Interior Minister, Mohamed Fahmy. said the country's security services did not commit mistakes in dealing with last week's protesters in the northern city of Tripoli.

The Lebanese minister said the unrest aimed to undermine the state's prestige, stressing that the judiciary is currently investigating the events.

Fahmy explained that the protesters tried to storm the Tripoli Brigades, but the army and security forces defended the building, and when the protesters failed, they tried to storm the municipality building.

"The army has not failed in performing its duties," he added.

Last week, a Lebanese man was killed during clashes between the security forces and demonstrators in Tripoli after residents came out to protest against a strict lockdown that has left them with no income to survive.

Witnesses and local media said riot police fired live bullets as protesters tried to storm the northern city's government building.

READ: Amnesty demands France to halt weapons sale to Lebanon