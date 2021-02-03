Guest: Nasser Weddady, Mauritanian-American activist

Date & time: 3 Feb 2021, 4PM GMT

Join us for a live conversation with Mauritanian-American activist Nasser Weddady to discuss corruption in Mauritania.

Weddady is a long-time activist in the struggle to end slavery. He is the son of a Mauritanian diplomat who served as the country's ambassador to Ethiopia, Nigeria, Libya, Benin and Syria.

He grew up primarily in Syria and Libya and travelled extensively throughout the Middle East, before seeking asylum in the US in 2000.

In 2012, Weddady co-edited with journalist Sohrab Ahmari the anthology Arab Spring Dreams and has been published in the New York Times, the International Herald Tribune, the Wall Street Journal among others.