Israel to double number of Israel tourists to Morocco

February 4, 2021 at 12:09 pm | Published in: Africa, Israel, Middle East, Morocco, News
A plane carrying Israeli and US officials arrives in Rabat Sale Airport after Israel and Morocco reached an agreement on normalization of relations in Rabat, Morocco on 22 December 2020 [U.S. Embassy Morocco/Anadolu Agency]
Israel's new Chargé d'Affaires to Morocco David Govrin confirmed that his government expects direct flights between Israel and Morocco to start within two months.

"An agreement has been reached between the two countries, and we are currently consulting about the procedures," Govrin said in an interview with the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (Kan), confirming that the number of Israeli tourists to Morocco will double.

"All Israeli airlines companies have requested to operate flights to Morocco, in addition to Royal Air Maroc."

The Israeli official added: "There is no doubt that direct flights would lead to a tangible increase in tourist trips between the two countries."

He indicated that he was warmly received in Morocco when he arrived last week.

Govrin emphasised that the Israeli liaison office is ready to keep pace with the increase in the number of tourists to Morocco.

On 10 December 2020, Israel and Morocco announced the establishment of diplomatic and economic ties in return for the US' recognition of Rabat's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Justice and Development: Normalisation is a danger to Morocco

