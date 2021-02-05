Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel demolishes electricity network in occupied West Bank

February 5, 2021 at 8:40 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces demolish a house belonging to Palestinian Jamal Al-Sarsour for allegedly being unauthorised, on February 3, 2021 in Hebron, West Bank. ( Mamoun Wazwaz - Anadolu Agency )
Israeli occupation forces yesterday demolished a home and an electricity network in the West Bank's southern city of Hebron.

WAFA reported that Israeli bulldozers raided Beit Awwa town, near the city of Hebron, and demolished a 180 square metre house sheltering a Palestinian family including five children with social needs. The bulldozers also destroyed an electricity grid that was supplying ten homes in the area.

Occupation forces said the grid and the house were in what the Oslo Accords designated as "Area C" in the West Bank, which falls under full Israeli military and administrative control. Palestinians in the area almost never receive the necessary building permits to renovate, extend or construct new homes for their families in the area. Meanwhile, Israel continues to expand illegal settlements in the area in an effort to push Palestinians out, rights groups have warned.

