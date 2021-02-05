Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan: Man dies trying to locate 3 swept away by floods

February 5, 2021 at 1:59 pm | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News
This picture taken on November 10, 2018, in Petra, western Jordan, shows the effects of flash floods that killed several people across the region [AFP/Getty Images]
A Jordanian was killed today while trying to help three people who were swept away by floods that struck a number of the kingdom's governorates over the past 24 hours.

A Jordanian security official reported the death of a citizen who tried to search for three missing people who were swept away by torrents in the Al-Ruwaished area.

A statement by the spokesman of the Public Security Directorate, Colonel Amer Al-Sartawi, said the deceased had gone to help three people besieged by the torrents in the Al-Ruwaished region, one of which was his brother.

Al-Sartawi explained that the search and rescue teams continue to comb a wide area to search for the three people whose vehicle was surrounded by floodwaters.

Heavy rainfall hit Jordan yesterday causing flooding in numerous localities.

