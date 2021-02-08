Israel's economy not ready to deal with Iran cyberattacks

Commenting on Russian-Iranian cooperation on cybersecurity, founder and CEO of Israeli cyber consultation firm Konfidas Digital Ltd, Ram Levi, said Israel's economy is not ready for Iranian cyberattacks, Rai Al-Youm reported yesterday.

The UAE-based online newspaper reported Levi telling the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth that the Russian-Iranian deal would largely reinforce Iran's protection from cyberattacks, as well as Iran's ability to carry out cyberattacks.

According to Levi, the deal would give Iran abilities it did not have before. "What is worrying for us is that Russia and Iran will at a certain point have intelligence cooperation and how to carry out attacks. This will strengthen Iran."

Levi also said: "Whenever any state has cyber defence capabilities, it would seek developing it. In the case of Iran, these efforts will be targeting Israel."

