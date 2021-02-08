Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel's economy not ready to deal with Iran cyberattacks

February 8, 2021 at 10:58 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Israel, Middle East, News, Russia
Cyberattack [REUTERS/Kacper Pempel]
Cyberattack, 19 September 2019 [REUTERS/Kacper Pempel]
 February 8, 2021 at 10:58 am

Commenting on Russian-Iranian cooperation on cybersecurity, founder and CEO of Israeli cyber consultation firm Konfidas Digital Ltd, Ram Levi, said Israel's economy is not ready for Iranian cyberattacks, Rai Al-Youm reported yesterday.

The UAE-based online newspaper reported Levi telling the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth that the Russian-Iranian deal would largely reinforce Iran's protection from cyberattacks, as well as Iran's ability to carry out cyberattacks.

According to Levi, the deal would give Iran abilities it did not have before. "What is worrying for us is that Russia and Iran will at a certain point have intelligence cooperation and how to carry out attacks. This will strengthen Iran."

Levi also said: "Whenever any state has cyber defence capabilities, it would seek developing it. In the case of Iran, these efforts will be targeting Israel."

OPINION: Middle East nuclear proliferation may be on the way, but the immediate threat is cyberwarfare

Categories
Europe & RussiaIranIsraelMiddle EastNewsRussia
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments