Drive to get Palestinians registered to vote [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Drive to get Palestinians registered to vote [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Drive to get Palestinians registered to vote [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Drive to get Palestinians registered to vote [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Drive to get Palestinians registered to vote [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Drive to get Palestinians registered to vote [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Drive to get Palestinians registered to vote [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission today set up field register centres for citizens to register their right to vote ahead of the legislative and presidential elections which are due to be held later this year.

The head of the Election Commission, Hanna Nasir, called on all citizens to sign up and update their data on the voter register, stressing that registration is a prerequisite for ensuring the right of any citizens to participate in the elections.

Registration will close on 16 February, with centres set up in 80 schools around the occupied territories. Some 600 employees will be at hand to help citizens sign up for elections or amend their polling centre if they have moved home since the last election in 2006.

Almost 2.4 million people have already registered, making up 85 per cent of the number of citizens eligible to vote, and it is expected that the registration rate will reach 90 per cent by next week, Nasir said. This, he continued, shows people's eagerness to choose their representatives and decision-makers.

OPINION: Palestine and the election game (Part 1)