Saudi plans judicial reforms to enhance 'efficiency and integrity' of the law

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman announced on Monday his intention to carry out judicial reforms in the kingdom to enhance the "efficiency and integrity" of the country's laws,Â ReutersÂ and Saudi news agencies reported.

According toÂ Reuters, this step will eventually lead to an entirely codified law.

TheÂ Saudi Gazette reported that the laws being reformed include the Personal Status Law, the Civil Transactions Law, the Penal Code for Discretionary Sanctions, and the Law of Evidence. This, it explained, will help with the prediction of court rulings, increase the level of integrity and efficiency of judicial institutions, and contribute to the increase of the reliability of procedures and control mechanisms.

They will help clarify the lines of accountability and ensure the consistency of legal references in a way that limits widespread discrepancies in court rulings, the statement said.

READ: Covid deals blow to Saudi Arabia's G20 summit ambitions

"Discrepancies in court rulings have led to a lack of clarity in the rules governing the incidents and practices, and have hurt many, mostly women," the statement noted.

According to the announcement, the new reforms will tackle the lack of clarity in the rules governing incidents and practices, prolonged litigations that are not based on established legal provisions, and the absence of a clear legal framework for individuals and businesses.

Bin Salman said in the statement that the new laws will be announced during 2021.