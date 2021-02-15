Dubai Police seize 1 tonne of drugs arrest 1,000 suspects in 3 month

Dubai Police arrested more than 1,000 people on drug-related offences arrested in the last three months of 2020, the police department announced on Facebook.

According to the statement, the Dubai Police uncovered 728 drug-related cases, arrested 1,044 suspects, and seized 1,034 kilogrammes of illegal drugs over the last four months of 2020.

"The force also blocked 16 websites that promoted drugs and provided international anti-narcotics agencies with 68 security tips that led to the seizure of 3.512 tons of illegal drugs and narcotic pills and the arrest of 34 suspects," it added.

Brigadier Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, director of Anti-narcotics Department at Dubai Police, said that they are working tirelessly to arrest drug traffickers and promoters.

In the first week of February, the Dubai Court sentenced a famous Dubai-based, 18-year-old YouTuber to six months in jail for Hashish consumption.

