Egypt court rejects case to revoke citizenship of opponents convicted of terrorism

An Egyptian administrative court rejected a lawsuit filed by a lawyer known for his support of the government to revoke the citizenship of defendants convicted in terror-related cases.

Tarek Mahmoud, who filed the lawsuit, alleged that since 30 June 2013, the Muslim Brotherhood group has launched a vicious campaign on Egypt and its citizens and that the group conspired to bring down the state and spread chaos. He added that the group carried out numerous terrorist operations.

The date marks when the military coup led by then defence minister, now President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Al-Sisi ousted Egypt's first democratically elected President, Mohamed Morsi, from power. Morsi hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood.

Shortly after the coup, the Egyptian government designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group and launched a severe crackdown on its leaders, members, and supporters, many of whom are either facing trial, in extrajudicial detention, or self-exiled. The crackdown also extended to other political activists and dissidents with no affiliation to the Muslim Brotherhood group.

Authorities accuse opponents of being members of the group in an effort to arrest, detain and discredit them.

