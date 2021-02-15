Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Egypt court rejects case to revoke citizenship of opponents convicted of terrorism

February 15, 2021 at 4:15 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Egyptian protesters stand in the burnt headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Moqattam district of Cairo on July 1, 2013 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]
Egyptian protesters stand in the burnt headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Moqattam district of Cairo on July 1, 2013 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]
 February 15, 2021 at 4:15 pm

An Egyptian administrative court rejected a lawsuit filed by a lawyer known for his support of the government to revoke the citizenship of defendants convicted in terror-related cases.

Tarek Mahmoud, who filed the lawsuit, alleged that since 30 June 2013, the Muslim Brotherhood group has launched a vicious campaign on Egypt and its citizens and that the group conspired to bring down the state and spread chaos. He added that the group carried out numerous terrorist operations.

Sisi Era - Cartoon [Latuff/MiddleEastMonitor]

Sisi Era – Cartoon [Carlos Latuff/MiddleEastMonitor]

The date marks when the military coup led by then defence minister, now President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Al-Sisi ousted Egypt's first democratically elected President, Mohamed Morsi, from power. Morsi hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood.

Shortly after the coup, the Egyptian government designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group and launched a severe crackdown on its leaders, members, and supporters, many of whom are either facing trial, in extrajudicial detention, or self-exiled. The crackdown also extended to other political activists and dissidents with no affiliation to the Muslim Brotherhood group.

Authorities accuse opponents of being members of the group in an effort to arrest, detain and discredit them.

READ: Egypt must reverse decision to strip Ghada Najibe of citizenship

Categories
AfricaEgyptNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments