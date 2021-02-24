Egyptians call on Sisi to postpone school reopening

Egyptian activists called on President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to postpone the reopening of schools and exams fearing a spike in coronavirus cases, the New Khaleej reported yesterday.

Using the hashtag "President, please, students will die", the activists warned of increasing infection rates among students and the wider society.

The activists criticised the Egyptian Education Minister Khalid Abdul-Ghaffar over his decision to resume school attendance on 27 February and his decision that students should sit exams.

According to the New Khaleej, the activists called for holding online exams or delaying them.

One student wrote: "We are not challenging the education minister, but we are afraid about our health."

"President, you sons are in danger. The students will die," another added

Next week, 17 million Egyptian students are due to return to school and sit their exams.

Until Monday, Egypt registered 178,774 COVID-19 cases, including 10,404 deaths.

READ: Egypt media accuses Clubhouse of hosting 'terrorists'