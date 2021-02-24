GCC chief calls on EU to pressure Yemen Houthis to stop their attacks in Marib

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef Bin Falah Al-Hajraf, yesterday called on the European Union to pressure Yemen's Houthi group to "stop their attacks" on the Marib Governorate, east of Yemen.

Al-Hajraf made the remarks during a meeting with the European Union ambassadors to Saudi Arabia held in the capital, Riyadh.

The GCC official also called on the European Union and the international community to "exert pressure on the Houthi terrorist group to join the peace process, stop the attack on Marib, stop targeting civilians, as well as stop missile attacks on Saudi Arabia."

He stressed on the importance of mobilising international efforts to secure the humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people.

He called on all parties to refrain from any measures that undermine the political transition.

More than two weeks ago, the Houthis escalated their attacks on the oil-rich governorate of Marib; one of the strongholds of the Yemeni government and seat of the government's defence ministry.

The GCC chief's call comes about three weeks after US President Joe Biden announced the end of Washington's support for the Saudi-led Arab coalition's operations in Yemen.

The coalition has been leading operations against the Houthis since 2015.

