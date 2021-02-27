Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Arab countries

Jordan, Libya, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq and Palestine announced new coronavirus infections and fatalities yesterday as efforts continue to contain the deadly virus, Anadolu Agency reports.

Jordan

The Health Ministry announced 3,644 more cases, bringing the number of infections to 383,912.

A total of 343,840 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The death toll rose by 23 to 4,650.

Libya

Libya reported 18 deaths, 625 new cases and 701 recoveries. The new total is 2,174 fatalities, 132,458 infections and 119,492 recoveries.

UAE

Sixteen more people have died in the UAE, bringing the death toll to 1,198. As many as 3,498 new cases were identified, pushing the total to 385,160.

Iraq

Fourteen people died in the past 24 hours, pushing nationwide fatalities to 13,365.

With 4,336 new infections, the caseload rose to 688,698. A total of 630,178 recoveries have been recorded.

Palestine

The Health Ministry said 11 additional patients died in the last 24 hours and 2,227 fatalities have been recorded.

The ministry added that 1,555 people were infected, bringing the tally to 204,815. A total of 186,992 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Worldwide

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.5 million lives in 192 countries and regions since December 2019.

More than 113.2 million cases have been reported worldwide, with an excess of 63 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

